Advanced Education Minister Deb Matthews is expected to reveal how many Ontario college students opted to take a tuition refund rather than completing condensed semesters.

She will release the numbers on Thursday afternoon.

Students had until Dec. 5 to claim a full tuition refund after they lost five weeks of class time due to a drawn-out faculty strike that ended after the province passed back-to-work legislation.

Advanced Education Minister Deb Matthews will reveal how many students opted to abandon their semesters in favour of a refund on Thursday. (Frank Gunn/Canadian Press)

Matthews said on Wednesday that preliminary data suggested the "vast majority" of students were choosing to stick with their programs.

To accommodate students, colleges have extended their semesters by several weeks, in some cases stretching classes and exams into the new year.

In addition to the full refund, the province also created a fund for students who experienced hardship during the five-week strike but wished to finish their semesters, with students able to apply to receive up to $500.