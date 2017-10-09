A Toronto Transit Commission worker who was in critical condition after being caught between two vehicles at McCowan Yard in Scarborough on Oct. 1 has died.

The TTC said in a statement that 50-year-old subway track maintenance employee Tom Dedes succumbed to his injuries Monday at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, the same hospital where he was taken after the incident.

"On behalf of the entire TTC family, I send my deepest condolences to Tom's parents and his partner, Gina, at this very difficult time," TTC CEO Andy Byford said in a statement. "Our thoughts are also with Tom's co-workers as we all come to terms with this tragic and shocking event."

Mayor John Tory also expressed his condolences in a separate statement.

"The City will make sure we understand what happened and will take whatever steps we can to make sure a tragedy like this never happens again," Tory said.

Dedes was offloading equipment from a TTC pickup truck with coworkers when he was pinned against the pickup by the tail swing of a workcar shortly after 2 a.m. on Oct. 1, the TTC said. The transit agency described Dedes as an 18-year veteran employee.

Stuart Green, spokesperson for the TTC, said earlier that Dedes underwent surgery after the incident.

Investigations by the Ontario Ministry of Labour and the TTC are ongoing, and the transit agency says it is fully cooperating with the ministry to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.