TTC subway closure cancelled for 2nd weekend in a row after longstanding union agreement nixed

The TTC says two months of weekend closures are at risk of being cancelled after a longstanding agreement allowing transit workers to do overtime was ended by their union.

So far, two planned Line 1 closures — last weekend and this coming weekend — have been put off due to a shortage of bus drivers. The TTC would need those drivers to operate shuttle buses to replace subway service.

TTC spokesperson Brad Ross told CBC Toronto that the transit workers' union, ATU Local 113, opted not to extend an agreement that allows its members to work 64 hours a week.

The agreement, in place for "years and years and years," said Ross, expired on April 30, and now, "our operators are no longer able to work more than 48 hours a week."

CBC Toronto has contacted ATU Local 113 to confirm these details and is waiting to hear back.

Transit agency hiring new operators

The TTC is now in the process of hiring and training 108 new operators so that weekend closures to replace aging infrastructure and install new technology can go ahead beginning in July.

In the meantime, said Ross, the seven closures scheduled until the end of June "remain at risk."

"We'll have to obviously make up that time somehow," he continued, suggesting that they may be able to shut down two sections of track in a single weekend to catch up.

The closures, to the chagrin of transit-reliant Torontonians, have become a regular fixture of weekends in the city — and Ross says they're not going anywhere anytime soon.

"I wish I could say there's an end in sight," he said, adding that installing automatic train control on Line 1 will keep the closures rolling at least into 2020.