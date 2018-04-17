TTC walks away from bargaining table as contract talks with union break down

The Toronto Transit Commission walked away from the bargaining table Tuesday amid hopes for what the union representing its workers is a "fair" contract.

The ATU Local 113, which represents some 11,000 public transit workers, says the transit agency ended negotiations Tuesday afternoon after a proposal that the union had submitted for consideration.

With talks broken down, the union says its members are left to wait for the provincial labour ministry to appoint a conciliator. The TTC says it has applied for that conciliation in the hope of reaching a negotiated settlement on a collective agreement.

If that fails, the next steps would be mediation and arbitration.

At issue, says the union, is the protection of pensions and benefits.

The TTC says it is committed to negotiating "fair and affordable" contracts with all of its unions, of which the ATU Local 113 is the largest.

In a statement, the transit agency added that it negotiated contracts with all of its unions in 2014 without arbitration and hopes to do the same this time.

Since the TTC was declared an essential service in 2011, workers are not entitled to strike.

"Regardless of what happens with negotiations, transit service in Toronto will not face a labour disruption," the transit agency said.