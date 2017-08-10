Morning subway riders are having a slow commute this morning on line 1 southbound between Sheppard West and St. Patrick stations.

That trip will take 40 minutes longer than normal as trains slow down.

This delay was caused by work crews removing some old equipment last night, causing the system to indicate there was a train on the track at St Patrick station, even when there isn't one, said TTC spokesperson Brad Ross.

He described the issue as the system "failing safe."

"Operators have to move slowly through the area while we fix," said Ross.

As a result of that very slow movement, Ross says trains are backing up all the way to Sheppard West station.

"Trains are basically in stop and go traffic all the way south because of this domino effect of going slowly through that area," said Ross. He says the backup is affecting all of Line 1.

Ross called the situation a "unique one" and said he doesn't yet know what time the system will be fixed by.