The TTC has suspended a fare inspector with pay after a black teen was pinned to the ground in an incident caught on video Sunday.
The city's ombudsman has launched a review into the incident during which two TTC fare inspectors tackled the young man to the ground as he exited a streetcar.
Acting #TTC CEO Rick Leary sent this letter today to Susan Opler, the Toronto Ombudsman, regarding the events of Feb 18 on the 512 St Clair streetcar. An investigation is underway. The TTC will comment at its conclusion. https://t.co/rP9oTg1gEt—
