TTC service has resumed on Line 1 and on Line 2 after a police investigation at Bloor station.
Subway service was suspended on Line 2 from Broadview to St. George and on Line 1 from Union to Eglinton stations.
Toronto police said there was "unknown trouble" at Bloor station and a suspicious man was making threats to patrons.
Police were on scene searching for a white man wearing dark shorts, a shirt with rolled up sleeves, a baseball cap, glasses and a black backpack.
The service suspension came as Line 1 from St. George to Sheppard West was also closed for signal upgrades.
Our officers & TTC Special Constables have deemed Bloor Subway safe, service will be resuming shortly Suspect outstanding @TTChelps ^ma https://t.co/P9buicUX0i—
