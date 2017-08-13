TTC service has resumed on Line 1 and on Line 2 after a police investigation at Bloor station.

Subway service was suspended on Line 2 from Broadview to St. George and on Line 1 from Union to Eglinton stations.

Toronto police said there was "unknown trouble" at Bloor station and a suspicious man was making threats to patrons.

Police were on scene searching for a white man wearing dark shorts, a shirt with rolled up sleeves, a baseball cap, glasses and a black backpack.

The service suspension came as Line 1 from St. George to Sheppard West was also closed for signal upgrades.