TTC subway service suspended for police investigation

Subway service is suspended on Lines 1 and 2 in both directions at Bloor-Yonge Station for a police investigation.

Toronto police said they received a call from the TTC around 4 p.m. about a man abandoning a package on the southbound platform.

"Just the nature of it was enough of a suspicion that we felt the need to use the extra precaution," Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook told CBC Toronto.

"It was decided that the [Bloor-Yonge] station was to be evacuated."

Police said at 6:20 p.m. that they planned to detonate the package and asked for those in the area to not be alarmed by the noise.

Suspicious package *update*:<br> Yonge St & Bloor St<br>-platform has been evacuated<br>-CBRNE team attending to investigate<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO578584?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO578584</a><br>^ka —@TPSOperations

TTC spokesperson Kadeem Grifiths said service on Line 1 is suspended from Union to Eglinton and on Line 2 from St. George to Broadview.

He said shuttle buses have been deployed for affected customers.