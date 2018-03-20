The TTC says subway service has resumed on Line 2 after an incident at track level disrupted service for more than an hour early Tuesday.

Trains were not running between St. George and Broadview stations from before 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. The incident occurred at Bay station.

Shuttle buses were put in place to transport passengers on that section of Line 2 and will continue operating for some time to clear the backlog, the TTC said.

ALL CLEAR: The delay at Bay Station has cleared. Regular service resumed on Line 2. #TTC — @TTCnotices