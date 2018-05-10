Yes, those are live crabs on the TTC

If there wasn't enough reason to be crabby on the TTC, a woman says a man took up several seats on a crowded subway train earlier this week with four live crabs.

A Facebook post by Kristine Hughes shows two of the crabs each sitting in their own seat, in what she described as a "jam packed" train.

Some passengers who were eager to sit down were not amused by the crabs, she said.

"A girl walked by, thinking there was a free seat, saw the crabs, let out a small shocked scream, and kept walking," Hughes said in the post. "About 30 seconds later she comes storming back and became a real effing hero."

She said the girl berated the man for taking up the seats.

"She smacked each crab off the seats so hard that they landed in someone's lap and on another person's feet and stormed off," she said.

Hughes added in her post that the man claimed the girl's actions constituted 'crab assault.'

"That's crab assault, man! She just assaulted the crabs! And the lady that got hit with the crabs! That's an assault on the lady and the crabs! That's assault man!" Hughes claimed the man said.

According to Hughes, that didn't deter the man as he simply picked the crabs up and put them back on the seats.

Crabs don't belong on seats, TTC says

TTC spokesperson Brad Ross said he hasn't seen an incident like this before and isn't exactly sure what happened.

"People have complained that they've gotten or seen crabs on the subway before, but not the crustacean type," he told CBC Toronto, adding that crabs absolutely don't belong on TTC seats.

"We know that crabs do not belong on seats, they belong in buckets. Even if those crabs come with some hot drawn butter and a bib, you can't put crabs on a seat," Ross said.

"The owner of the crabs may claim they're 'service crabs,' or that they're 'emotional support crabs' or 'therapy crabs,' but we wouldn't accept that as a reason to allow them to occupy seats."

Ross explained that in the case of the alleged confrontation riders should use the emergency alarm or speak to a TTC uniformed officer if they feel uncomfortable on the subway.

"I'd like everybody to just get along," he added. "Leave your crabs in the bucket."