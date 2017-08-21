A downtown streetcar derailment is causing delays amid Monday morning's rush hour.

Around 8:02 a.m., a 511 Bathurst streetcar derailed in the middle of the intersection of King Street West and Bathurst Street.

The 511 Bathurst, 504 King, and 514 Cherry are diverting. Shuttle buses are running on both King and Bathurst Streets.

A TTC media officer said they are working to remove the derailed train, but there is no estimated time for service to be normalized.

Toronto police are on scene to direct traffic. 