A downtown streetcar derailment is causing delays amid Monday morning's rush hour.

Around 8:02 a.m., a 511 Bathurst streetcar derailed in the middle of the intersection of King Street West and Bathurst Street.

After almost of month of vacation from work (and the #TTC) they decided to welcome me back with open arms. pic.twitter.com/chA8Tw6wIA — @hashtagvajana

The 511 Bathurst, 504 King, and 514 Cherry are diverting. Shuttle buses are running on both King and Bathurst Streets.

A TTC media officer said they are working to remove the derailed train, but there is no estimated time for service to be normalized.

Toronto police are on scene to direct traffic.

514 Cherry turning back eastbound at King and Charlotte due to a streetcar derailment at Bathurst and King. Shuttle buses operating. — @TTCnotices

UPDATE: 511 Bathurst diverting both ways via Queens Quay, Spadina, Dundas, due to a streetcar derailment at Bathurst and King. #TTC — @TTCnotices