Toronto police have charged a man after two TTC passengers were sprayed with a "noxious substance" on a Line 1 subway car at Spadina station on Friday.

The man, 26, of Toronto, has been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of administer noxious substance. He was scheduled to appear in court at Old City Hall in Toronto on Monday.

Const. Craig Brister, spokesperson for Toronto Police Service, said police received a report of an assault at Spadina station on Friday at 1:45 p.m.

Substance caused redness, irritation to eyes

Two passengers in a northbound subway car at the station were approached by an unknown man and allegedly sprayed in a random attack, he said.

Police said the sprayed liquid caused redness and irritation to the eyes of one of the passengers.

The passenger was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police released a security camera image of the suspect later on Friday and Brister said an investigation led to his arrest on Sunday at 4 p.m.

Media coverage helped to identify the man, he said.

Brister said police have not yet determined the substance that was used. No spray bottle was recovered.

"I don't think at this point we have been able to determine exactly what it was," he said.