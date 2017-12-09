It will be 20 years in January since Mary Purnell lost her son, Jimmy, to a drunk driver.

She says the loss has sent her on a rollercoaster ride and that she doesn't go a single day without being reminded that he isn't there.

"Everyday it aches, my heart," Purnell told CBC Toronto. "But I've learned to go on. I've learned to fight."

She says her son was run over when trying to stop a friend who had been drinking from going behind the wheel after they'd gone snowmobiling. Jimmy was killed instantly.

Mary Purnell lost her son Jimmy to a drunk driver nearly 20 years ago. (CBC)

"No parent should ever have to go through losing a child to such a senseless act," she said. "There is absolutely no reason to be drinking and driving."

Since losing Jimmy, Purnell has become involved with the Arrive Alive Drive Sober charity, which hopes to eliminate impaired driving across the province.

Jimmy Purnell was killed after trying to stop a friend who had been drinking from going behind the wheel. (Supplied)

She also speaks at schools to encourage young people to find alternatives to drinking and driving.

One of the options she stresses is public transit. And she says she commends the annual Safe Rides program that provides free bus, streetcar and subway service on New Year's Eve for TTC riders.

400K rode free last year

This year marks Corby Spirit & Wine's fifth year of sponsoring the program, and it says 400,000 people made use of the program last year.

"We have seen a huge increase of Torontonians taking advantage of that program," Valerie Brive-Turtle, spokesperson for Corby Spirit & Wine, said. "We think we're reaching more and more young people."

The company has also noticed that younger people are becoming smarter and more aware of the dangers of drinking and driving.

Purnell's loss is part of why Corby feels it has a responsibility to educate their customers about responsible drinking.

Brive-Turtle says the company wants to ensure they do what they can to make sure everyone can get back home safely on New Year's Eve. That includes providing over 24,000 free tokens to customers who buy select products.

She says stories like Purnell's are something everyone should hear.

"It's a life sentence," Purnell said of losing her son. "Every day I fight to get up out of bed and go on another day."