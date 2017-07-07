Getting around Toronto could be a challenge for commuters this weekend because stretches of Islington Avenue, Lawrence Avenue and St.Clair Avenue will be closed and there will be more track work closing part of the TTC's Yonge-University-Spadina subway line (Line 1).

Shuttle buses will be running for those hoping to travel via public transit between Bloor-Yonge and Lawrence stations. (TTC)

Track work begins Saturday between Bloor-Yonge and Lawrence stations. Shuttle buses will operate throughout the weekend and stations will remain open to sell fares.

Drivers will have to find alternate routes due to road closures for the popular Taste of Lawrence, Fusion of Taste, and Salsa on St. Clair events.

Lawrence Avenue between Warden Avenue and Birchmount Road has been closed since Friday morning and will not open until Monday, 2:00 a.m.

It's another big weekend for street festivals.

St. Clair Avenue between Winona Drive and Christie Street will be closed from Saturday at 8:00 a.m. to Sunday, 11:00 p.m.

Islington Avenue between Albion Road and Wardlaw Crescent will be closed from Sunday at 6:00 a.m. to Monday, 1:00 a.m.

A news release from the city of Toronto flags that a lot of road construction is underway this weekend as well.

To ease the flow of traffic, parking will be temporarily restricted along Yonge Street this weekend because of all the closures.