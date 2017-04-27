The Toronto Transit Commission is grounding its entire fleet of articulated buses after maintenance staff experienced a "full throttle," or unexpected acceleration, during routine maintenance Thursday afternoon.

The TTC says 153 of the 60-foot so-called bendy buses are now off the road.

The transit agency has advised the manufacturer, Nova Bus, of the issue.

In a news release, the TTC also said an operator returning to Malvern Garage experienced a similar full-throttle situation and had to quickly regain control of a bus. No injuries were reported and no customers were on the bus at the time.

The TTC says Nova has a software fix, but it takes about 20 minutes per bus to complete so it will not be done in time for Friday morning's service.

TTC staff are working on a service plan for the morning commute.