Frustrated TTC riders say they're facing big problems reloading their cards at Presto machines across the city, problems that Metrolinx insists it's close to ironing out.

But if those problems can't be fixed, the provincial transit agency says it's got a brand new generation of loaders waiting to be installed in TTC stations.

Customers could be at fault

"We will completely agree they are not reliable," Anne Marie Aikins, Metrolinx senior manager of media relations, said Wednesday.

"Sometimes it's just usability, a customer who takes their card out too fast. But we're also diagnosing whether it's a software fix that needs to happen."

If software problems prove to be too serious to be patched, she said, Metrolinx is set to roll out "a next generation of self-loading machines that we expect to be much better than these current ones."

Metrolinx's Anne Marie Aikins says her agency is working to iron out glitches in the Presto card loaders. (CBC)

She said 250 of the new loaders are set to be delivered in the new year. Currently there are 75 loaders in place in TTC stations.

Metrolinx is responsible for front-line maintenance of loaders.

But customers have also reported problems with card readers at subway station gates and streetcar doors. And it's up to the TTC to do front-line maintenance on those machines, Aikins said.

TTC chief executive officer Andy Byford on Wednesday expressed frustration with the glitches, but said help is on the way:

TTC CEO Andy Byford expressed frustration with the Presto glitches. (CBC)

"There is a software patch and an increase in technology that we're about to deploy that will mean the station collector will be able to reset the system if it fails," he said. "They can't do that today. We have to wait for a Metrolinx technician to turn up."

He also said he's expressed that frustration to Metrolinx "practically daily."