Woman, 82, dies in hospital after falling onboard TTC bus, police say

An 82-year-old woman has died after she fell onboard a TTC bus when the driver slammed on the brakes to avoid a collision, Toronto police say.

The incident happened in the city's east end on the morning of May 29.

Police say the bus driver hit the brakes when a pickup truck suddenly changed lanes.

They say the victim, who has not been identified, was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries and died in hospital on Thursday.

Investigators are looking to hear from anyone who was on the bus at the time or who may have video of the incident.