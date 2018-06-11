Skip to Main Content
Woman, 82, dies in hospital after falling onboard TTC bus, police say
New

Woman, 82, dies in hospital after falling onboard TTC bus, police say

An 82-year-old woman has died after she fell onboard a TTC bus when the driver slammed on the brakes to avoid a collision, Toronto police say.

Victim seriously injured on May 29 after driver of 53 Steeles East bus suddenly hit brakes

The Canadian Press ·
The 82-year-old TTC passenger fell after the bus driver applied the brakes to avoid a pickup truck that had switched lanes, police said. (Martin Trainor/CBC)

An 82-year-old woman has died after she fell onboard a TTC bus when the driver slammed on the brakes to avoid a collision, Toronto police say.

The incident happened in the city's east end on the morning of May 29.

Police say the bus driver hit the brakes when a pickup truck suddenly changed lanes.

They say the victim, who has not been identified, was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries and died in hospital on Thursday.

Investigators are looking to hear from anyone who was on the bus at the time or who may have video of the incident.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us