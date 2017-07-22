There is no subway service on Line 2 from St. George to Broadview stations this weekend due to city work on the Prince Edward Viaduct and TTC maintenance.

The Toronto Transit Commission says shuttle buses are operating.

Bay Station is closed both Saturday and Sunday. Sherbourne Station is open on Saturday and closed on Sunday. All other stations are open to sell fares.

Until midnight Sunday, Toronto police have temporarily restricted parking on Erindale Avenue between Broadview Avenue and Ellerbeck Street and on Playter Boulevard between Hurndale Avenue and Danforth Avenue. No permit parking will be lost due to these restrictions.

This is a TTC map showing the subway closure on Line 2 this weekend. The TTC urges people who want to go downtown from the east end to take the 504 King streetcar from Broadview station. (TTC)

Wheel-Trans buses are also operating between St. George and Broadview stations upon request. Customers can ask TTC staff members for the service.