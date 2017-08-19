There is no subway service on Line 2 from Kipling and Islington stations this weekend due to track upgrades.

The Toronto Transit Commission says shuttle buses will run frequently and the 192 Airport Rocket service, which will stop at both Kipling and Islington stations this weekend, will see more buses.

Regular subway service is expected to resume Monday at 6 a.m.

Wheel-Trans buses will also operate from Kipling and Jane stations upon request. Customers can speak with TTC staff to request the service.

No subway service on Line 2 between Kipling and Islington stations due to scheduled track upgrades. Shuttle buses are operating. pic.twitter.com/9MfIHa1jV5 — Official TTC Tweets (@TTCnotices) August 19, 2017

Other TTC service diversions

Several events around the city will affect TTC service on surface routes.

The Taste of Manila will close Bathurst Street between Wilson and Laurelcrest avenues from Saturday at 12:01 a.m. to Sunday at midnight, causing the 7/307 Bathurst and 160 Bathurst North services to divert via Wilson Avenue Faywood Boulevard and Laurelcrest Avenue.

Bloor Street West from Montrose Avenue to Yonge Street, and Yonge Street from Bloor to Queen streets will be closed on Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for Open Streets TO. The 161 Rogers Road bus will divert to and from Ossington Station via Ossington Avenue and Dupont Street.

Wheels on the Danforth will close Danforth Avenue from Byng to Warden avenues and Danforth Road will be closed from Landry to Danforth avenues on Saturday between 7 a.m. and midnight.

The closure will cause the 113 Danforth and 20 Cliffside services to divert in both directions via Warden Avenue, Clonmore Drive, Gerrard Street East and Victoria Park Avenue.

Upcoming subway closures

There will be several other scheduled subway closures in coming weeks. Line 2 will be closed from St. George to Broadview stations for city work on the Bloor Viaduct on Aug. 26. All of Line 3 will be closed for life-extension work on Aug. 27. Line 1 will be closed from Lawrence West to Sheppard West for track work on Sept. 9 and 10.