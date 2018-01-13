The TTC says subway service is suspended both ways between Union and Bloor-Yonge stations Saturday night for emergency track repairs.
A TTC spokesperson tells CBC Toronto that the repairs are for a cracked rail and that the rail is expected to be fixed by the end of the night.
The TTC has tweeted that shuttle buses will be operating for passengers.
Line 1: Service suspended both ways between Union and Bloor Stations due to emergency track repairs. Shuttle buses operating.#TTC— Official TTC Tweets (@TTCnotices) 14 January 2018