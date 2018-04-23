TTC ends free weekday parking at Line 1 extension lots

If you've been parking for free at one of the Line 1 extension parking lots to take the TTC to work, be prepared to pay up this morning.

The TTC ended free weekday parking at the Highway 407, Finch West and Pioneer Village stations Monday morning, after allowing drivers to park for free for four months.

The transit authority said it offered the over 2,800 free parking spaces since the stations opened on Dec. 17 last year as "a courtesy" to allow TTC riders to get familiar with the options.

Parking will now cost drivers $7 on weekdays from 5 a.m. to 2 a.m. Those who park after 3 p.m. will only pay $2 for parking. However, like most other TTC parking lots, parking will remain free on weekends and statutory holidays.

Drivers can pay for parking using the Green P mobile app or by using coins and most other major credit cards at pay-and-display machines.