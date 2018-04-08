Skip to Main Content
TTC cancels late opening of Line 2 from St. George to Broadview stations

The TTC says its planned late opening of Line 2 has cancelled and that means subway service will operate normally from St George to Broadview stations on Sunday.

Cancellation means subway service set to start as usual at 8 a.m. on Sunday

The TTC says its planned late opening of Line 2 has been cancelled and that means subway service will operate normally between St George and Broadview stations on Sunday morning.

Originally, the transit agency had planned to delay subway service on that portion of Line 2 until 12 noon to enable its crews to do beam replacement work on the Prince Edward Viaduct. Sherbourne and Bay stations were to be closed and shuttle buses were to operate.

But plans have changed and there is no disruption of service on Line 2 on Sunday morning. The cancellation means subway service will start as usual at 8 a.m.

