Running late due to transit delays in Canada's most populous city? The Toronto Transit Commission can help explain your tardiness.

The transit agency offers a little-known service that provides late notes for commuters delayed by its subways, streetcars and buses.

The TTC highlighted the service on Twitter a few weeks ago after news circulated of a Japanese railway company apologizing when one of its trains departed 20 seconds early.

The report prompted people around the world to tweet the story to their local train operators. The TTC responded with a tweet pointing to the late-note service designed to corroborate the stories of tardy commuters.

TTC spokesman Stuart Green says the service has been around for a long time, but could not say precisely how long.

The notes are not personalized, but will include the date, time, duration and location of an incident that caused a service

disruption.