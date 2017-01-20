There will be no subway service on Line 1 this weekend between Downsview and St. George stations due to TTC signal upgrades on the University portion of the route.

"This is important modernization work we're doing. This is going to be some critical testing ... that will allow us to put additional trains on the track once the Toronto-York Spadina subway extension opens," said TTC spokesperson Stuart Green.

All trains on the Yonge-University line will turn back southbound at St. George station.

Shuttle buses will only be operating between Downsview and Lawrence West stations during the closure.

There is no other shuttle service north of St. George station because of construction along the route. The TTC is advising customers who want to travel northbound to transfer at Yonge-Bloor station.

Riders can also use east-west bus and streetcar routes to get to the Yonge portion of the line or north-south bus and streetcar routes to get to Line 2.

There will be additional east-west service along the closed portion of the route.

The TTC is advising riders to use extra east-west shuttle service to get from the University portion of the line to Yonge. (TTC)

Wheel-Trans service is also available upon request.

The next scheduled subway closures are: