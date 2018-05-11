Busted but not feeling the squeeze, 1 Despacito busker is back on the TTC

Do you think crabs like accordion covers of Despacito?

Because as sure as one man let live crabs ride the rocket this week, at least one of the accordion-playing buskers who treat commuters to their take on the Luis Fonsi and Justin Bieber jam is back — and risking a hefty fine.

A Radio-Canada reporter spotted one of the musicians (the TTC believes the performers behind the random recitals are brothers) just over a week after the transit agency announced one of them had been busted and issued a summons to appear before a justice of the peace.

The performances have been divisive, with some commuters calling them a magical break from the mundane and others complaining that one summer of the omnipresent Despacito was more than enough.

One of Toronto's accordion-playing buskers has been issued a summons to appear before a justice of the peace. (Bruce Reeve/CBC)

Busking on trains is not allowed, the TTC says, and musicians must be approved before they can perform at transit stations.

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green says the performers have been warned. Then again, "people still park illegally even if they've already received a parking ticket," he said by email.

It's possible the men will face an automatic fine of $235 if they're caught again.

"Every time we catch them, we can ticket them," said Green.