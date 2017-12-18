The TTC has resumed subway service in both directions between Jane and Islington stations after a personal injury at track level inside a tunnel near Royal York station.

ALL CLEAR: The delay westbound at Old Mill Station has now cleared. Train service resumed both ways between Jane and Islington Stations.#TTC — @TTCnotices

The incident happened shortly after 11 a.m. TTC spokesperson Stuart Green said the person was trespassing on the tracks beyond the station.

That person's condition has not been released.