Nearly $1B of city and federal money going to new TTC buses

The city of Toronto and the federal government will spend more than $930 million on purchasing new TTC buses and refurbishing others.

Mayor John Tory and federal Infrastructure Minister Amarjeet Sohi made the announcement at a news conference on Monday morning.

The money will pay for 1,043 new buses.

Tory and Sohi said 695 more buses will be refurbished.

Tory said the city is spending more than $492 million, while the federal government is investing $442 million.

The money comes from the Public Transit Infrastructure Fund, which was first announced in the federal 2016 budget.