A massive fire at St. Clair West and Yonge Street has shut down the intersection and forced the TTC to close St. Clair station Tuesday afternoon.

According to the TTC, subway service is bypassing the station in both directions.

The 512 St. Clair shuttle buses are not travelling due to the road closures caused by the fire.

74 Mt Pleasant and 88 South Leaside diverting both ways via Avoca, Rosehill, Yonge Pleasant blvd due to a Fire at Yonge and Clair. #TTC — @TTCnotices

UPDATE: No 512 St Clair shuttle buses between St Clair and St Clair West Station due to road closure for the Fire at Yonge and St Clair.#TTC — @TTCnotices