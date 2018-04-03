Starting Wednesday, TTC riders who receive social assistance through Ontario Works or the Ontario Disability Support Program can start applying to ride the rocket at discounted rates.

With the Fair Pass Discount program, single rides will cost $2 instead of the regular PRESTO card fare of $3 and monthly TTC passes can be bought for $115.50.

"We need to do something for these people who are having difficulty getting jobs," said Mayor John Tory at the official launch on Tuesday.

The discount will be applied to an individual's PRESTO card and it only applies to TTC fares. All other transit options such as GO Transit or UP Express, for example, will be full price.

Only people who don't already receive transit supports equal to or over $100 through their OW or ODSB coverage are eligible.

TTC Chair Josh Colle, Mayor John Tory and Coun. Joe Mihevic announced Phase 1 of three proposed discount stages. (CBC ) People can apply by downloading an application and consent form available on the city's website and then submit the forms to various employment and social service organizations in Toronto.

The program has been in the works for a year-and-a-half in the since city council passed it in December 2016.

"It has been tried many times since amalgamation and we finally got it done," said Coun. Joe Mihevc, who is also Toronto's poverty reduction advocate and sits on the TTC board.

The city's 2018 budget invested $4.6 million to implement the first of what's supposed to be three phases of the Fair Pass Discount program.

Phases 2 and 3 would see discounts available for residents receiving housing supports and childcare subsidies and for people in the low-income bracket.

These discount phases are pending city approval and are not yet funded.

"This program is a great start but as a city we need to do more to achieve what we're calling transportation equity," said Mihevc at Tuesday's announcement.

According to the city's website, staff will look at the success of the OW and ODSB discounts and apply any lessons learned to the design of the subsequent phases that are expected to roll out in 2019 and 2020.