Crammed on the TTC? Transit agency's board to vote on a plan to help

The TTC board is set to vote Tuesday on a multi-million dollar plan to reduce overcrowding on its subway and bus systems — although commuters won't see changes until September.

The transit agency says the improvements are necessary as record numbers of people are taking Line 1 on the subway, with up to 30,000 passengers per hour going south from Bloor-Yonge, and a number of bus routes are exceeding the TTC's crowding standard by 30 per cent.

The TTC is aiming to make four major improvements later this year, including:

Improving reliability on Line 1 and 2 of the subway

Relieving crowding on bus routes during the peak period

Relieving off-peak crowding on buses

Rolling out new express buses

The improvements will require $5 million in operating costs in 2018, the TTC says, and $15.5 million in 2019.

The TTC is also hoping the move will attract more riders, something it has been struggling with. It estimates the changes will bring in 848,000 more riders, which it estimates would bring in $2 million.