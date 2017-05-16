A man has been arrested after a bus was stolen from a TTC garage in Scarborough, driven to Whitby, and abandoned.

The man, 32, now in custody in Whitby, has been charged with possession of stolen property.

Durham Regional Police said they located the bus at the corner of Bonacord Avenue and Cochrane Street in Whitby at about 5:15 a.m. It was taken from the TTC's Birchmount garage.

Police said they had been tipped off about the bus about 45 minutes earlier by a caller who knew the suspect and identified him as a person of interest.

After successfully locating the bus, police went to the man's house a few blocks away and arrested him.

Staff Sgt. Tim Maw of Durham police said a charge of theft could be added after police have investigated further.

Bus likely stolen at end of its run

As for the TTC, spokesperson Mike DeToma declined to comment on the level of security at Birchmount garage.

DeToma said the bus would have been taken after 1:40 a.m. when it was dropped off at the end of its run.

"Fortunately the bus appears to be in good condition, no damage, and most importantly, no one was hurt," DeToma said.

"We're making arrangements to have it towed back to Birchmount, where it will get a thorough inspection."

DeToma said a key is not needed to start a transit vehicle.

"This type of occurrence is very rare to say the least," he said. "It's hard to say what goes through somebody's mind to do this."

Staff Sgt. Maw said the bus was awaiting some kind of maintenance or cleaning at the garage and was already running when it was stolen.