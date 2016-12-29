Seven people are in hospital being treated for minor injuries after a TTC bus struck a hydro pole along Queen Street East near Moss Park Thursday, paramedics say.

Everyone who was injured had been travelling on the bus at the time of the crash, said deputy commander Evert Steenge, a spokesman for Toronto Paramedic Services.

The TTC bus careened into a hydro pole near Sherbourne Street, "completely destroying" a nearby bus shelter around 5 p.m, a Toronto fire spokesperson said.

"It ended up pulling down an entire block's worth of TTC wires and hydro wires," District Fire Chief Stephan Powell said.

Fire crews were called to the scene to remove the tangled wires blocking the bus doors before emergency responders could treat the passengers.

About 45 people were on board at the time of the crash, and 12 were assessed at the scene, Powell said.

The cause of the crash is not known, but the intersection of Queen and Sherbourne was still closed at 8 p.m. due to the investigation.

TTC streetcars were being diverted along alternate routes.

