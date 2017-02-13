Don't you hate it when a bus driver blazes right by you while you're waiting at your stop? Don't get too mad; that driver might end up being your future husband or wife.

That's exactly how Peter Idzik and Alex Day's love story begins.

Idzik, a TTC bus driver, was assigned to the 112 West Mall route in Etobicoke. It was an early fall morning in 2015 when he missed Day's stop by more than 30 metres — making her walk to the bus. But he says she wasn't angry, just got on and smiled.

The next day, Idzik missed her stop again.

And again, the day after that.

"I couldn't believe I did it three days in a row," he said. "I thought for sure she was going to punch me in the face."

But Day got on, smiled and sat down. That's when Idzik says he knew she had an amazing heart. They started talking and the "rest is history." The couple is set to get married this summer and is spending Valentine's day in Paris.

Peter Idzik and Alex Day are set to get married this summer. (Alex Day)

Day, 26, doesn't blame Idzik, 30, for missing her — saying it was dark and that the stop is in the middle of the road. She'd been taking that bus for about a year and had other bus drivers blow past her, but Idzik is the only one who stopped which was "a good selling point," she laughed.

"I could tell when I got on the bus how bad he felt," she said. "His head was literally on the steering wheel."

It took three weeks for Idzik to ask for Day's number, and just under a year for him to propose during a romantic helicopter ride above the city.

Both Day and Idzik say they get a lot of questions about how they met, and they always chuckle before telling the story.

'You wouldn't believe it'

The first person Day told about Idzik was her mom — whom she would usually spend her bus ride texting with.

"Every morning for the first three days I was like, 'Mom, you wouldn't believe it. This guy, he missed me on the side of the road!'" Eventually the conversation changed with Day asking her mom for advice.

The pair believes fate definitely had a hand in their meeting.

Idzik says he had a choice of about 100 routes to sign up for, but he chose the 112 West Mall. Day says she could have grabbed an earlier or later bus those three days — so Idzik wouldn't have been driving.

Peter Idzik and Alex Day started dating after meeting on the 112 West Mall bus in Etobicoke. Idzik, the driver, accidentally blew past Day's stop three days in a row. (Alex Day)

If she had taken the later buses "it would have been brighter outside… so maybe I wouldn't have been missed," she said, to which they both laughed.

