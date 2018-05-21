Police say same man behind 2 random stabbings, after TTC driver attacked

Toronto police say a TTC bus driver was stabbed with a broken toothbrush early Monday morning, and that the attacker may be the same man behind a stabbing at Spadina station on Sunday.

Police say the man should be considered armed and dangerous and are asking anyone who sees him to call 911 immediately.

The suspect boarded a TTC bus in the area of Islington and Winnipeg Road, in Etobicoke, around 3:40 a.m. on Monday.

A short time later, police say the man got into a verbal altercation with the driver, took out a toothbrush, broke the head off and stabbed the driver in the cheek.

The driver then lost control of the bus, which collided with another vehicle. The driver was transported to hospital for treatment.

Police are seeking the public's help in locating this man, who is now wanted in two stabbing investigations. (Toronto Police Service)

The suspect fled the area and was last seen running south on Islington Avenue.

Police describe him as between 25- to 40-years-old, of average height and build. He has brown shoulder-length hair, and was wearing a camouflage baseball hat and shorts and a distinctive white and blue Blue Jays jersey.

The TTC is working with police to help identify and the suspect, a spokesperson said.

"The TTC is asking anyone who recognizes or sees this individual to please contact police immediately," Jessica Kosmack told CBC Toronto.

"Obviously nothing is more important to the TTC than the safety of its customers and employees."

Spadina attack happened in pedestrian tunnel

A man was left in serious condition after a stabbing at Spadina station on Sunday. (CBC)

A Toronto Police Service spokesperson told CBC Toronto they have reasons to believe it's the same suspect from the Spadina station stabbing this past weekend.

That incident happened around 4 p.m. on Sunday in the pedestrian tunnel near Spadina Road and Bloor Street West.

One man was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries according to paramedics.

Police say investigations are continuing into both incidents.