Toronto police released security camera footage that appears to show a man throwing a woman off a TTC bus in Scarborough on Tuesday afternoon.

The altercation occurred shortly after 2:30 p.m. when the bus was picking up passengers at Scarborough Town Centre station.

Const. Rob Reid, spokesperson for Toronto Police Service, says the man was engaged in a dispute with the driver when a woman appears to step in.

The video shows the victim tap the suspect on the shoulder, who turns around and yells before grabbing and throwing her out the bus door.

Another woman then runs off the bus. Reid says both women, aged 47 and 44, were assaulted by the man.

The suspect is described as 40 or 42 years old, 6-feet 2-inches, weighing 200 lbs, with a dark complexion and wearing grey pants, a black winter jacket, a black ski mask and black shoes.

He fled the scene on foot, running south on McCowan Road, a news release said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 416-808-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.