Deputy Mayor Denzil Minnan-Wong wants the TTC to look beyond Bombardier when it comes to purchasing streetcars in the future.

Minnan-Wong's motion, set to be debated at the TTC's board meeting on Wednesday, says there's an option in the transit agency's contract with Bombardier to eventually purchase 60 more new streetcars, although no money has been committed.

Before that happens, Minnan-Wong is calling for a "market sounding" to see who else would be interested in competing with Bombardier for Toronto's business.

Mayor John Tory, speaking with reporters outside city hall, says he hopes the TTC will push ahead with looking at other light rail companies. (John Rieti/CBC)

"The idea is to see who's interested out there right now, and to pre-qualify them, so that if and when we're in a position to make that order, we'll have the flexibility to make the right decision for the city," he told CBC Toronto.

"We need a reliable supplier."

Bombardier's struggles to deliver the new streetcars have been well-documented. The TTC just received its 41st of the 204 new streetcars it purchased from Canadian transportation giant, and is expecting to have 70 of the new vehicles operating by the end of this year.

A TTC spokeperson says Bombardier is "on track" when it comes to meeting its reworked delivery schedule, and that Torontonians can expect to see the number of new vehicles on the roads ramp up this fall.

Metrolinx inks deal with Bombardier rival

The question is whether that will be enough.

Mayor John Tory says he "strongly supports" the idea of lining up other companies.

"I hope that Bombardier will stick to what it's doing now," he said.

"But I think that when you have the kind of history that we have in this area, it's very prudent and business-like to have a backup plan."

The province recently spent millions on a backup plan of its own, inking a deal to buy 61 light rail vehicles from Alstom Canada, a Bombardier rival. The trains are set to serve the Eglinton Crosstown LRT line if Bombardier can't deliver its vehicles on time.

If Bombardier comes through, Metrolinx will use the Alstom trains on other GTA routes.

CBC Toronto contacted Bombardier by email to get the company's reaction to Minnan-Wong's motion, but so far there's been no response.