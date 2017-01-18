The TTC says "unfavourable" ridership numbers in 2016 will likely cost the transit agency $46 million.

That estimate — ridership numbers from December aren't available yet — is included in CEO Andy Byford's latest report, which will be presented to the TTC's board at city hall on Wednesday afternoon.

The TTC is projecting a year-end ridership total of 553 million trips, falling some 15 million rides short of its 2016 target. If you need a visual, that's the equivalent of transporting everyone inside a sold-out Rogers Centre roughly 280 times.

'When you increase fares and lower service quality, riders are going to leave.' - Jessica Bell, transit advocate

TTC Chair Josh Colle points out that overall ridership did grow.

But he acknowledged that only a 0.4 per cent increase over 2015 ridership numbers is worrisome.

"We are concerned with a softening of that growth," Colle told CBC Toronto ahead of the meeting.

The TTC has asked staff to do a "hard analysis" of the numbers, Colle said, though he hears plenty of theories about what's going wrong wherever he goes in the city — from fare evasion to ridesharing to the fact that many of the city's routes are already packed.

Jessica Bell, from TTCriders, says there's a simple explanation for the "sluggish" results.

"When you increase fares and lower service quality, riders are going to leave," she said.

The TTC's fare hike started on Jan. 1, with the cash fare now set at $3.25. Bell said she believes that fare hike is here to stay, but she's hoping the city will also put more money into the system in this year's budget to reduce overcrowding on busy routes.

Currently, she said many people are simply opting to walk or find another way around the city.

Ridership concerns started in spring

The TTC began sounding the alarm about low ridership numbers in March 2016. At that point, it projected a $30 million shortfall due to low ridership.

Colle said it's possible that the TTC's target, based on previous growth, was overly ambitious.

"Even our staff will admit it was a stretch target," he said.

But Bell said she's not impressed.

"For a city's that's growing really fast, that's nothing to be proud of," she said.

