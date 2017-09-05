The TTC is set to spend the next year studying the air quality inside the subway system in the wake of an alarming report that found high levels of pollution underground.

The TTC has played down the concerns raised in a Health Canada report released earlier this spring, noting that Ontario's labour ministry has deemed working conditions in the subway safe, and that the study itself did not draw conclusions about what the pollution — tiny particulate matter often called rail dust — meant for people's health.

CEO Andy Byford called comparisons made between the subway air and Beijing following the report: "regrettable."

However, the study has led to the transit agency launching its first comprehensive air quality study since 1995.

Coun. Joe Mihevc, who sits on the board, says air quality is not a "major worry," but the TTC does want to respond to customer complaints like "that smell really doesn't feel good."

"It really is an attempt to up the quality of the air in the system," he told CBC Toronto.

On Tuesday, Mihevc and the TTC board will learn how the study will be conducted.

Testing will be done "primarily" in underground sections of the subway throughout operating hours, with rush hour getting especially close scrutiny. The TTC's report notes contamination levels may be highest in the morning, as there may be remnants from overnight maintenance work in the air, and there are a lot of trains running during a short period of time.

Toronto Public Health will also examine issue

Third-party consultants will do the collection and analysis.

The study will also track TTC employees, to see what they're being exposed to in the course of their shift.

Toronto Public Health (TPH) will review the study's methodology and get a copy of the final report so it can do an additional health assessment focused on subway commuters.

"We have the right players at the table," Mihevc said.

"We will follow up on the evidence as it presents itself."

The study is expected to cost some $400,000, while TPH's work will cost another $100,000.

In Byford's latest CEO's report, 73.7 per cent of customers reported being satisfied with station cleanliness, short of the transit agency's goal of 75 per cent. However, 93.1 per cent of people were satisfied with the cleanliness of the subway trains.

The TTC is also acquiring equipment to clean its subway tunnels, Mihevc said, noting some have simply never been cleaned.