Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined the Ontario premier and Toronto mayor at the opening of the new subway extension, where service begins for transit riders on Sunday.

The prime minister and other dignitaries cut the ribbon to open the line 1 extension Friday morning.

The extension extends line 1 by 8.6 kilometres to the new Vaughan Metropolitan Centre, which adds about 13 minutes of travel time along the route.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne, Toronto Mayor John Tory and other dignitaries cut the ribbon on the new line 1 subway extension Friday morning. (Nicole Martin/CBC)

There are six new stations along the route: Downsview Park, Finch West, York University, Pioneer Village, Highway 407 and Vaughan Metropolitan Centre.

While the official ribbon cutting happened today, service begins Sunday at 8 a.m.

The city estimates that the extension will add an estimated 36 million transit trips and eliminate 30 million car trips per year.

"The subway expansion to Vaughan is the largest subway expansion in a generation and one of the largest in recent North American history," Premier Kathleen Wynne said in a statement.

"This historic investment will make a real difference in people's lives across the region."

The extension cost about $3.2 billion.

The opening marks the first expansion of Toronto's subway route since the Sheppard line opened in 2002.