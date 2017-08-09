All eastbound lanes on Highway 401 just east of Lake Ridge Road near Whitby remain closed due to a crash involving a truck carrying water that rolled over, according to the Ontario Provincial Police.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the tanker spilled some of its water onto the highway.

It's unknown when the eastbound lanes will reopen, he said.

Police have not received reports of any injuries in the rollover.

The eastbound lanes are closed only in the area of the accident, but that is causing traffic to back up, according to police.

"Obviously it's the morning rush, there is lots of traffic in that area, and it's a big visual distraction as well for traffic on the other side of the highway," said Schmidt. "It will be an area you want to avoid for the next few hours."

Just after 10 a.m. police provided an update on twitter that the truck has been removed, but all lanes remain blocked while the road is being cleaned.