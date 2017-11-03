Toronto police have charged a pickup truck driver with careless driving after a cyclist was killed last month in Parkdale.

The driver, a man, 26, also faces a charge of start from stopped position not in safety. He is due to appear in court in Old City Hall on Dec. 14. Police have not released his name.

Police said in a news release that the cyclist, who has been identified as David Delos Santos, 39, was killed on Oct. 18 near the intersection of King Street West and Cowan Avenue.

Officers were called to the intersection at 9:06 a.m. for a report of a personal injury collision.

A Ford Ranger pickup was southbound on Cowan Avenue when it collided with a westbound King streetcar, driven by a 53-year-old TTC operator. The streetcar was approaching Cowan Avenue.

The pickup then hit cyclist Delos Santos, who was on King Street West, west of Cowan Avenue.

Delos Santos was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The crash shocked residents of Parkdale.

A GoFundMe page that has been set up for Delos Santos has raised $25,848.

"David Delos Santos was a wonderful husband, son, father and brother. The world will just not be the same without him," it reads.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, or text TOR and a message to CRIMES (274637).