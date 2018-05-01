Brampton's Tristan Thompson hits court in 1st Toronto game since Kardashian cheating scandal

Things are tense between the Toronto Raptors and Cleveland Cavaliers as the teams meet in the playoffs for the third year in a row, but things were particularly heated for the Cavalier's Tristan Thompson as he was booed when he hit the court in Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference semi-final.

The centre-forward from Brampton, Ont., has come under fire for allegedly cheating on his girlfriend, reality star Khloe Kardashian, and has faced dramatic social media backlash since a video surfaced of him appearing to cheat her.

He was also booed when he played against the New York Knicks two weeks ago, with some in the crowd holding signs of support for Kardashian.

The cheating allegations come just days after the couple gave birth to a baby girl named True.

Kardashian and Thompson chose to keep their pregnancy secret for months before choosing to confirm on Instagram in December that they were expecting a child.

Kardashian said in her post that they intentionally kept the news quiet so they could "enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately."

Kim speaks out

Kim Kardashian West has already spoken out publicly about her younger sister's relationship with the Cavalier centre-forward.

On Monday's The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kardashian West said: "I don't even know how to describe it besides it's so (expletive) up."

She describes it as a "sad situation." Kardashian West says Khloe's main focus is on being a mom. She's taking some alone time with the baby to figure out what to do next.

Because True will one day be old enough to understand comments made about the situation, Kardashian West said she was being careful not to say too much.