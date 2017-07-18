York Regional Police are investigating after three men were wounded in a shooting outside a sports bar in Woodbridge on Monday night.

Staff Sgt. Mike Goode, of York Regional Police's duty office, said police received a call about shots fired outside Novantesimo Minuto Sports Bar, 7611 Pine Valley Dr., north of Highway 407, at about 11:30 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the three men suffering from gunshot wounds.

All three men were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and one has since been released, he said.

York Regional Police say officers from its 4 Division criminal investigation bureau are investigating. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Police are searching for one male suspect who fled the scene on foot. No suspect information was available.

York Regional Police canine and tactical units are on scene.

Goode said police are also looking for surveillance camera video from outside the bar.

Officers from York Regional Police's 4 District criminal investigation bureau are investigating and police have taped off the area.

Police are seeking witnesses to the shooting.