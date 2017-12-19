One man is in life-threatening condition after a triple shooting in Etobicoke Monday night that also injured two others. 

The shooting occurred at the intersection Dixon Road and Skyway Avenue just before 10:30 p.m., according to police.

The three victims were sitting in a car when it was was fired upon. 

Paramedics initially said that two of the victims were in life-threatening condition, though that number was revised to one by Tuesday morning. 

Investigators are asking anyone with potentially valuable information to call 23 Division. 

Dixon and Skyway triple shooting

Three men were sitting in a vehicle at the intersection when it was fired upon, injuring all three of them to varying degrees. (Tony Smyth/CBC)