One man is in life-threatening condition after a triple shooting in Etobicoke Monday night that also injured two others.

The shooting occurred at the intersection Dixon Road and Skyway Avenue just before 10:30 p.m., according to police.

The three victims were sitting in a car when it was was fired upon.

Paramedics initially said that two of the victims were in life-threatening condition, though that number was revised to one by Tuesday morning.

Investigators are asking anyone with potentially valuable information to call 23 Division.