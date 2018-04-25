Alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur makes brief court appearance

Alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur made a brief court appearance via video on Wednesday.

The case was put over until May 23.

The 66-year-old landscaper is currently charged with eight counts of first-degree murder.

McArthur's most recent charge was in the death of Kirushna Kumar Kanagaratnam, who moved to Canada from Sri Lanka in 2010 and lived in Scarborough.

Det.-Sgt. Hank Idsinga, the lead investigator, said Kanagaratnam's remains were found in a garden planter at a home on Mallory Crescent, in northeast Toronto, where McArthur worked as a landscaper.

The remains of at least seven men have been found on the property, and Idsinga said police will continue to search other sites.

The other murder charges are in connection with the deaths of: Selim Esen, 44, Abdulbasir Faizi, 44, Majeed Kayhan, 58, Andrew Kinsman, 49, Dean Lisowick, 47, Soroush Mahmudi, 50, and Skandaraj Navaratnam, 40.

McArthur's next court appearance will also be by video.