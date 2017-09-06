The GTA's real estate market continued to cool off last month, with less homes selling and less homes being listed when compared with August 2016.

The Toronto Real Estate Board's sales numbers for August 2017, released Wednesday morning, show that the number of homes sold in the GTA in August decreased by 34.8 per cent compared to August 2016.

That decrease is only slightly less dramatic than July's numbers, which saw a 40 per cent year-over-year decrease.

The number of new home listings also fell by 6.8 per cent in August compared to last year, which TREB said is the lowest level for August since 2010.

Meanwhile, actual home prices are slightly up: the average price for a home in Toronto is $732,292, a three per cent increase from August 2016.

"This growth was driven by the semi-detached, townhouse and condominium apartment market segments that continue to experience high single-digit or double-digit year-over-year average price increases," wrote TREB in a press release.

Though the price is up when compared to last year, looking at the cost of homes in the last few months tells a different story, which has seen home prices in Toronto decreasing substantially beginning in the spring.

That could be related to the move taken by the Ontario government in April, when they introduced more than a dozen changes — including a 15 per cent tax on foreign buyers — in an effort to stabilize prices that were spiraling out of reach for many homebuyers.

The average GTA home price went down nearly $175,000 between April and July, and that trend continued in August, which saw nearly $15,000 knocked off of the average home price when compared to July 2017.