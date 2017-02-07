A new centre will be built at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto to provide specialized treatment for cancers of the blood, such as leukemia.

The centre will make Sunnybrook the second hospital in the Greater Toronto Area to offer stem cell transplants, along with Princess Margaret.

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne and Health Minister Eric Hoskins made the announcement of provincial funding for the centre on Tuesday.

Wynne told reporters at Sunnybrook that patient advocacy groups have been pushing for expanded access to stem cell transplants.

"We're building more capacity to meet the growing demand for this treatment," she said.

Five other hospitals outside the GTA offer stem cell transplants.

There were 859 transplants performed in the province in 2015 to 2016, up from 744 the previous year, according to figures provided by the Ontario health ministry.

Hoskins said the wait time for stem cell treatment has been cut in half.

Michael Sherar, president and CEO of Cancer Care Ontario, said the need for treatment continues to rise, with an increase in patients diagnosed with leukemia and advances in technology.

The new facility at Sunnybrook is expected to cost in the range of $50 million to $100 million and is scheduled to be built by 2021, said hospital officials.

Dr. Barry McLellan, CEO of Sunnybrook, said the hospital plans to renovate an existing facility to have the treatment available as soon as possible.

"This is a life-saving investment," McLellan said in a news release.

"We are grateful to the Ontario government for the funding to provide care and build a new state-of-the-art facility for patients who are afflicted with this serious illness."