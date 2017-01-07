A man is in a trauma centre after he was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Brampton.

Peel police said the man was initially taken to a hospital, then his injuries were upgraded.

Male being taken to Trauma Centre with serious injuries. Sandalwood Pkwy will be closed from Braidwood Lake to Conestoga Dr. — @PeelPoliceMedia

The crash occurred before 8 a.m. in the area where Sandalwood Parkway East meets Braidwood Lake Road and Sunforest Drive.

Police said the car drove into a pole.

Peel Regional Police's Major Collision Bureau is investigating.