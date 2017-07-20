The manufacturer of TrapStick for Wasps has ordered an immediate halt to sales of the product and has instructed retailers in Canada and the United States to take it off their shelves.

The product, made by U.S.-based Rescue Pest Control Products, is intended to catch wasps. But several retailers including Walmart Canada, Loblaws, Sheridan Nurseries and Home Hardware pulled the item from its shelves after reports that it could trap and kill birds.

"After careful consideration, we have decided to immediately stop selling the TrapStik for Wasps," company spokesperson Stephanie Cates told CBC News.

​"We were deeply saddened to hear about this unfortunate situation," Cates said of birds that became stuck to the surface of the wasp-catcher, dying because they were unable to free themselves.

The manufacturer of TrapStick has ordered a halt on sales of the product in Canada and the United States. (Jessie Wall)

"While it is a rare occurrence with this product, our corporate leaders immediately convened and made the difficult decision to pull TrapStik for Wasps from stores," she added, saying the company is working to make the product safer for use around wildlife and will not reintroduce it to stores until it can ensure its safety.

On Monday, CBC Toronto spoke with a woman who said she was heartbroken to find her TrapStick had killed several small birds.

Jessie Wall, from Waterloo, Ont., said the product she bought at Loblaws Real Canadian Superstore caught seven chickadees over a span of five days, all of which died.

Wall said she decided to give the product a try because of the wasps plaguing her neighbourhood. Her son discovered the dead birds and alerted her husband, she said.

"They told me they were screaming and pecking at each other and pecking at him and they were really, really adhered to that trap, their wings, everything," she said. "They were on all sides, just completely splayed out, it was quite horrific."

Cates confirmed the company has sold more than one million traps since the product was first put on the market a few years ago and said reports of wildlife getting caught in it have been rare.