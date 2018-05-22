Transgender convict gets 10 years for 2 sex assaults, declared dangerous offender

A convicted sex offender who identifies as a woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for two sexual assaults and declared a dangerous offender.

Patrick Pearsall, 53, who prefers to be called "Tara," was convicted by a jury last year of sexually assaulting a teenager and a young woman in Toronto.

The assault against the teenager occurred in 2015, while the assault against the young woman occurred in 2008. Both the teen and woman believed they were pregnant at the time.

Wearing a long dark wig and a prison uniform, Pearsall showed no emotion as the sentence was read in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in Toronto.

Justice Wailan Low declared Pearsall to be a dangerous offender.

Pearsall, of Toronto, has been taking medication to transition to a woman and began the process after the assaults occurred.

Willing to undergo chemical castration

According to court testimony, Pearsall offered the teen and woman a place to stay and told them he had been a doctor in the military. He had said he needed to examine them.

Court heard that they had agreed, but immediately afterwards, both said they had felt violated.

Crown and defence lawyers told the judge that Pearsall is willing to undergo chemical castration and would like to have sex reassignment surgery as soon as possible.

Corrections Canada will decide whether Pearsall serves the sentence in a prison for women.

The judge ruled Pearsall must be closely supervised for 10 years after being released.